The relief from triple-digit heat continues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - I hope you all enjoyed your Wednesday! Conditions felt a little muggier than the day before, but we are in store another comfortable day as we look toward Friday. Hurricane Idalia made landfall this morning in the Big Bend of Florida and is now almost outside of U.S. territory. Lastly, the Super Blue Moon is in the sky right now at its peak illumination tonight, and this phenomenon only happens once every 10 years or so.

Back to the ArkLaTex, we are expecting more dry conditions for tomorrow and Friday as most places will see minimal cloud cover throughout the day and lots of sunshine. The overnight’s lows may get as low as the 60s waking up but will slowly travel throughout the 70s before reaching there. Friday will feel more comfortable to be outside, but temperatures will still be high in the mid- to upper 90s.

We are expecting rain chances to increase by the end of the weekend, though, suppressing our temperatures from the century mark and above for a brief amount of time. Possibly we could see some more rain for the region by Labor Day and the middle of next week. Make sure you all take a look at the sky tonight to catch this rare occurrence and we will keep an eye out on the Tropics for you!

- CJ Cartledge

