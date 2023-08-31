KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

President Biden announces $95 million in federal funding for Hawaii wildfire recovery

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden announced more federal funding for Hawaii Wednesday as the state attempts to recover from the deadly wildfires in Maui.

President Biden said he is sending $95 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Hawaii to help strengthen the state’s electrical grid.

“It means investments to make sure electricity can continue to reach homes, hospitals, water stations even during intense storms and extreme weather,” said Biden.

The Lahaina wildfires killed more than 100 people, while hundreds are still missing, and thousands are displaced.

“I don’t think anybody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore,” Biden said.

President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Maui a couple weeks ago and the saw the devastation for themselves. The president assured Hawaiians they will have every resource they need.

“I’ve directed my team to do everything we can for as long as it takes to help Maui recover, rebuild in a way that respects and honors Hawaiian traditions and cultures and the needs of the local community,” said Biden.

The president was also asked about the amount of future disaster relief funding as the federal fiscal year comes to a close and a government shutdown looms. He said, if the money is not there, he will explain why.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrington Harris, 22, of the 3900 block of Fountainbleu Road Keithville, La
Woman stabs her grandfather in the face after he asks her to shower
At least one person was struck by a vehicle on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway about halfway between...
Mother, daughter struck by pickup on ART in Bossier City; 1 dead, other in hospital
Officer involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard.
CPSO involved in shooting on Old Mooringsport Road; 2 dead
Donald White (6-11-93)
SPD obtains warrants for man accused of pistol-whipping pregnant girlfriend
Natchitoches man killed in Rapides Parish motorcycle crash

Latest News

Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze at Q&A with reporters following an event in Northern...
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze at Q&A with reporters following an event in Northern Kentucky
Louisiana will soon get a new insurance commissioner. Tim Temple will take the place of...
Louisiana's new insurance commissioner talks about plans for office
“The voters want this, and you’re looking for ways to not let it happen,” Bossier City resident...
Term limits issue still stalled in Bossier City
Alaska’s congressional delegation hoping to include five more Native communities to ANCSA
Alaska’s congressional delegation hoping to include five more Native communities to ANCSA
Three Tesla chargers are located in Lindale.
New Texas law will charge electric vehicle drivers an extra $200 fee when renewing their vehicle registration