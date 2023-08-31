One person dead in officer involved shooting in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been declared deceased after an officer involved shooting ensued in Harrison County late Monday night.

According to a press release by DPS, at around 10:30 p.m. a Texas DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 259 in Gregg County. The driver fled the traffic stop and a pursuit ensued which ended on FM 450 in Harrison County and the motorist fled on foot into a wooded area. An exchange of gunfire then occurred between the suspect and the DPS trooper whilst he attempted to flee on foot.

The suspect, John L. Stanford, 39, of Avinger, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.