Northwood looks to end years of frustration versus Benton

BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - It’s not a contest that features two rivals. But, it’s a game that many should keep their eyes on.

For the third straight season, Northwood opens their season versus Benton.

Everyone in Blanchard can agree, last season’s 35-12 loss was a game to forget. In 2021, Austin Brown’s crew only fell by one possession to, Reynolds Moore’s bunch on the opposing sideline.

Since Benton moved to 5A, the Falcons have come so close to upsetting their former district rivals. But, it was Northwood who left the field frustrated. But, that wasn’t the case when the two were both in Class 4A. In 2018, they stunned the Tigers, 28-27.

Friday night at 7:00, on Jerry Burton Stadium’s brand new turf, the Austin Brown led Falcons look to fly over the Tigers.

“Benton, they’ve gotten the best of us, " says Northwood quarterback Hutson Hearron. “We had a chart for what the history of Benton versus Northwood was. There’s only about three, ‘Ws’ on that side of the chart. We’re looking to make it four in 10 years. It’s going to be a game. We’re ready for it. We’ve been upset the past two years, you could say. We’re mad out here in Blanchard.

