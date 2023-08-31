Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Neurosurgeon, author speaks on living with grief

Dr. Lee Warren joined East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea to speak about handling and processing grief.
Dr. Lee Warren joined East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea to speak about handling and processing grief.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Lee Warren joined East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea to speak about handling and processing grief.

Wednesday was National Grief Awareness day, and Warren’s book Hope is the First Dose deals directly with the idea of dealing with grief, taking largely from his experience after losing his son. Warren is a neurosurgeon at Great Plains Health in Nebraska, and has a great amount of knowledge regarding life after loss.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrington Harris, 22, of the 3900 block of Fountainbleu Road Keithville, La
Woman stabs her grandfather in the face after he asks her to shower
At least one person was struck by a vehicle on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway about halfway between...
Mother, daughter struck by pickup on ART in Bossier City; 1 dead, other in hospital
Officer involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard.
CPSO involved in shooting on Old Mooringsport Road; 2 dead
Donald White (6-11-93)
SPD obtains warrants for man accused of pistol-whipping pregnant girlfriend
A homeless man died after being ran over by a waste truck.
Homeless man ran over by waste vehicle dies

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Deputy Matt Pierson
Shelby County sheriff’s deputy killed on 5th day on job remembered for ‘heart to be a servant’
Oprah and The Rock create $10M fund to put money directly into the hands of Maui wildfire victims
Oprah, The Rock team up to launch $10M fund for displaced Maui residents
Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that responders have been working to contain the fire since 8:30...
Debris fire sparks near Chappapeela Sports Park in Hammond
Site of former paper mill in Pineville
Gov. Edwards in Pineville to celebrate new green methanol production facility