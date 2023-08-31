LSUS group to bring the best of Indian culture, cuisine to the ArkLaTex on Sept. 9

Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

India Night will be held Sept. 9 and will feature food, culture, a special dance performance and much more.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — If Indian culture, cuisine and dance are your idea of a good time, then you’re in luck. The Department of India Studies at LSUS is having an upcoming event that will be sure to spread some cheer and awareness about the local Indian culture.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, KSLA was joined live by Dr. Sanjay Menon, who talked about this year’s upcoming India Night. It’s scheduled for Sept. 9.

The event will feature food, culture, a special dance performance and much more.

Tickets cost $100 each or $700 for a table for eight.

Click here to buy tickets online. Or call Angie Nichols at (318) 797-5243.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

