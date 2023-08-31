KSLA Job Fair
Louisiana Tech offensive lineman Carson Bruno spotted wearing cast on right hand

Byrd High School alum expected to play against SMU on Saturday
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:26 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - During Louisiana Tech’s win over Florida International, offensive lineman Carson Bruno was spotted wearing a cast on his right hand.

The Byrd High School alum suffered an undisclosed injury, and has been playing with the cast for an unknown period of time.

According to Bruno, it’s unknown how much longer he will need to play with it on his right hand, during live games.

The Yellow Jackets great was asked how he is still able to train and play.

“Just certain practice periods, not doing them if they’re physical and whatnot, " says Bruno. “Just kind of tempering down a little bit. For the most part I’m doing good. Just going through it.”

Kickoff for Louisiana Tech versus SMU is set for Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Dallas.

