LDAF seeking arson suspect for Vernon Parish fire

Early morning arson leaves on firefighter hospitalized with minor injuries.
Early morning arson leaves on firefighter hospitalized with minor injuries.
By LDAF
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The following has been provided by LDAF:

For over a week now, multiple wildfires have devastated Vernon Parish. A large number of these fires are caused by natural or mechanical causes. However, wildfire investigators with the LDAF Forestry Enforcement Division have determined that the Lions Camp Fire – which threatened multiple residences and grew to 1,204 acres before it was contained – resulted from arson.

LDAF investigators and Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are actively investigating this matter.

Investigators are urging you to call law enforcement if you or anyone you know has any information regarding this fire. To report an arsonist or information regarding this fire, call the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323 or the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.

All calls to the LDAF hotline are anonymous, and the Louisiana Forestry Association is offering up to a $2,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Note: All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

