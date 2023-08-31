KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Jackpot winner says lottery ticket was best birthday present he ever bought himself

Don Goulding, 68, hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.
Don Goulding, 68, hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.(Pennsylvania Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (Gray News) – A man in Pennsylvania hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.

Don Goulding Sr., 68, won $1.06 million in the Match 6 Lotto drawing on July 13.

“I opened my tablet and saw that I got all six numbers! I must have looked at the ticket eight times to see if I was hallucinating. I couldn’t sleep that night,” Goulding told Pennsylvania Lottery officials.

Goulding, a part-time auto parts delivery driver, said he won around the time of his birthday.

“It was the best birthday present I ever bought myself,” he said in a press conference.

He was so excited to tell a friend who just so happened to be walking by his home at the time he found out he won.

“She was shocked,” he said. “She said, ‘Oh my gosh! I’ve never seen that before.’”

The next day he went back to the store where he bought the winning ticket and told them they “sold a winner last night.”

Goulding said the money will help him with retirement and allow him to go fishing more.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrington Harris, 22, of the 3900 block of Fountainbleu Road Keithville, La
Woman stabs her grandfather in the face after he asks her to shower
At least one person was struck by a vehicle on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway about halfway between...
Mother, daughter struck by pickup on ART in Bossier City; 1 dead, other in hospital
Officer involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard.
CPSO involved in shooting on Old Mooringsport Road; 2 dead
Donald White (6-11-93)
SPD obtains warrants for man accused of pistol-whipping pregnant girlfriend
Natchitoches man killed in Rapides Parish motorcycle crash

Latest News

Site of former paper mill in Pineville
Gov. Edwards in Pineville to celebrate new green methanol production facility
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Trump pleads not guilty and waives arraignment in Georgia election case
Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that responders have been working to contain the fire since 8:30...
Debris fire sparks near Chappapeela Sports Park in Hammond
Pro Football Hall off Fame inductee Gil Brandt poses with his bust during a ceremony at...
Gil Brandt, one of the builders of the Dallas Cowboys into ‘America’s Team,’ has died at age 91