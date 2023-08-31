Humidity to return this Labor Day Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! More of a rinse-and-repeat forecast today with highs in the low to mid-90s and pretty low humidity. It will be breezy throughout the day once again, thus leading to a Red Flag Warning that will be in place until 8 PM. Tonight will see lows in the low-70s and upper-60s with partly cloudy skies all day and for most of the night.

Friday will be a repeat performance with sunshine and highs in the mid-90s. Humidity will drop even more making it feel quite comfy outside but also keeping that fire danger elevated.

Looking ahead to the weekend, humidity levels will slowly creep up as our winds switch to the south. At the same time, an upper-level disturbance will slowly drift west into the ArkLaTex by Sunday bringing a slight chance of some showers and storms. Temperatures will stay hot with highs pushing into the mid and even upper 90s. That same disturbance that arrives on Sunday will then sit over the region through much of next week bringing us at least a slight chance of rain each day. None of the rain chances over the next week look widespread or drought-busting but at least it’s something!

