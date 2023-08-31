KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Humidity to return this Labor Day Weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! More of a rinse-and-repeat forecast today with highs in the low to mid-90s and pretty low humidity. It will be breezy throughout the day once again, thus leading to a Red Flag Warning that will be in place until 8 PM. Tonight will see lows in the low-70s and upper-60s with partly cloudy skies all day and for most of the night.

Friday will be a repeat performance with sunshine and highs in the mid-90s. Humidity will drop even more making it feel quite comfy outside but also keeping that fire danger elevated.

Looking ahead to the weekend, humidity levels will slowly creep up as our winds switch to the south. At the same time, an upper-level disturbance will slowly drift west into the ArkLaTex by Sunday bringing a slight chance of some showers and storms. Temperatures will stay hot with highs pushing into the mid and even upper 90s. That same disturbance that arrives on Sunday will then sit over the region through much of next week bringing us at least a slight chance of rain each day. None of the rain chances over the next week look widespread or drought-busting but at least it’s something!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrington Harris, 22, of the 3900 block of Fountainbleu Road Keithville, La
Woman stabs her grandfather in the face after he asks her to shower
At least one person was struck by a vehicle on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway about halfway between...
Mother, daughter struck by pickup on ART in Bossier City; 1 dead, other in hospital
Officer involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard.
CPSO involved in shooting on Old Mooringsport Road; 2 dead
Donald White (6-11-93)
SPD obtains warrants for man accused of pistol-whipping pregnant girlfriend
Blue Super Moon
The Super Blue Moon will make an appearance Wednesday night

Latest News

Sunny and comfortable for late August
Austin's Thursday Midday Weather Update
Jewell Baggett stands beside a Christmas decoration she recovered from the wreckage of her...
Tropical Storm Idalia swoops through Carolinas, leaves a trail of destruction in Florida and Georgia
Comfy for a few more days
Comfortable for late August
Comfy for a few more days
Matt's morning weather update