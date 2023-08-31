Homeless man run over by waste vehicle dies

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A waste truck driver went to empty a dumpster, but unfortunately, they did not see the man asleep near it.

On Aug. 31 at 5:45 a.m., the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) responded to an incident near the intersection of Summerhill and New Boston roads.

When officers arrived, they learned that a Western Waste Management truck pulled into an alley behind a business to empty a dumpster, but the operator did not see a homeless man who was lying on the ground asleep in front of it.

The man died at the scene.

