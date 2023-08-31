LIVE: Gov. Edwards in Pineville to celebrate new green methanol production facility

KSLA Job Fair
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in Pineville on Thursday, August 31, joining SunGas Renewables to celebrate the formation of Beaver Lake Renewable Energy, which will construct a new green methanol production facility in Cenla.

We will stream the event live on this page around 10:30 a.m. or 10:45 a.m.

LEARN MORE: SunGas Renewables to bring nearly $2 billion facility, hundreds of jobs to Pineville

BACKGROUND INFORMATION:

A $2 billion facility is set to be constructed in Pineville at the former International Paper Mill site, and is set to bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

The facility will come from SunGas Renewables Inc., which has formed Beaver Lake Renewable Energy. The goal is to construct a new green methanol production facility in Pineville, which will generate nearly 400,000 metric tons of green methanol per year for marine fuel.

The methanol produced is expected to be used to fuel a fleet of methanol-powered container vessels and will utilize wood fiber from local forests. SunGas Renewables shared that it chose central Louisiana for this project due to its long history of sustainably managed forests, available infrastructure to support the facility and strong local and state support.

The construction of the facility is set to create more than 1,150 jobs, and more than 100 local jobs during operation.

Register to be notified about job opportunities, hiring events and news updates with SunGas Renewables here.

