Financial adviser tackles misconceptions about drawing Social Security benefits
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — According to a survey released by the Nationwide Retirement Institute about Social Security, Americans across multiple generations lack critical Social Security education, with nearly half of adults in the U.S. saying they do not know how to maximize their benefits.
On Wednesday, Aug. 30, KSLA was joined live by Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group, so he could address some of these misconceptions. He answered the following questions:
- Will Social Security fund most Americans’ retirement?
- Does the age at which individuals start drawing on Social Security impact the amount they receive?
- When is the ideal time to start collecting Social Security benefits?
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:
