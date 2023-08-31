Comfortable for late August

KSLA Job Fair
By Matt Jones
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another quiet start to the day across the ArkLaTex with just a few passing clouds and wake up temperatures generally in the low 70s. As we head into the afternoon, we should end up seeing more sunshine than we had on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90s. With the low humidity expected once again and the very dry fuels, fire danger will stay very high for the entire region.

Friday will be a repeat performance with sunshine and highs in the mid 90s. Humidity will drop even more making it feel quite comfy outside but also keeping that fire danger elevated.

Looking ahead to the weekend, humidity levels will slowly creep up as our winds switch to the south. At the same time, an upper level disturbance will slowly drift west into the ArkLaTex by Sunday bringing a slight chance of some showers and storms. Temperatures will stay hot with highs pushing into the mid and even upper 90s.

That same disturbance that arrives on Sunday will then sit over the region through much of next week bringing us at least a slight chance of rain each day. None of the rain chances over the next week look widespread or drought busting but at least it’s something!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

