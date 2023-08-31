KSLA Job Fair
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Bossier City leaders caution safe driving following crash that killed daughter, hospitalized mother

By Donna Keeya
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Arthur Ray Teague Parkway is a tough road to travel. That’s even more evident now as Bossier City police investigate a deadly crash that killed one woman and injured another.

On Aug. 29, a mother and daughter were passing by when they saw an elderly man having car troubles. Like good Samaritans, they stopped to help. That’s when a pickup truck veered off the road, striking them both.

While the daughter died Tuesday, the mother is still in the hospital fighting for her life.

According to Louis Johnson, the Bossier City Public Information Officer, the mother is still in critical condition. He also does not believe foul play was involved in the incident.

“Safety is always our primary concern. Our personal safety and, of course, the safety of others,” Johnson said. “And so it’s just a very, very unfortunate accident that occurred. There are no indications that there was anything foul that occurred, be it speed or anything else.”

During this time of tragedy, it’s cautioned that drivers be more careful and practice safe driving while on the road.

“The state of Louisiana has a Move Over law, so if there’s a vehicle parked on the shoulder, it’s mandated by state law that you change lanes from the nearest lane from that vehicle, or if you’re not able to, then slow down to a reasonable speed,” Officer George Fanning explained.

