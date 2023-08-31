Booker T. Washington band seeking donations from community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The band at Booker T. Washington High School is in need of some money to help ensure their musicians can attend all the school’s away games this season.

The band is looking to cover a $3,600 gap in funding, so they’re reaching out to the community for help.

Emmanuel Hudson, director of the band, posted the following message:

“We do not have a large parent booster club and as a result, are reaching out to alumni, businesses, churches, organizations, and individuals to assist in meeting the financial needs of the Band Department. Most of the students in the program are from economically disadvantaged areas of the city. The economic situations that our students live in, pose great difficulties for them as they strive to meet their full potential - especially in the area of performing arts. They have the heart and will to perform, but their families are unable to make the financial sacrifices that families from more affluent areas of the city can. The band program is a vehicle for giving the students in this program an opportunity to secure the many developmental, social and academic benefits of active music making for children and teens who might not otherwise have the opportunity to play music which is a major objective for your organization. I believe in my students and their ability increase in their level of musicianship and appreciation of the role that music plays in our culture. I am reaching out to you in the hope that you can assist our program in moving to an even higher level of performance and participation.”

Those who wish to donate can mail a check (payable to Booker T. Washington Department of Bands) to:

Booker T. Washington Department of Bands

Attn: Mr. Emmanuel Hudson

2104 Milam St.

Shreveport, LA

71103

Donations can also be made online here (select “band”).

Podnuh’s Barbecue is one local business that’s already helping out. On Thursday, Aug. 31, a portion of their proceeds will go towards the school’s band.

We’re with the band! Booker T. Washington’s band needs our help. They are short funds this year to get their band to all... Posted by Podnuh’s Barbecue of Shreveport Bossier on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

