Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Arkansas ranks fourth cheapest state to live in for singles

While the prices of almost everything have gone up recently, there are a few states that...
While the prices of almost everything have gone up recently, there are a few states that require less money than others to make it comfortably.(Canva)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - While the prices of almost everything have gone up recently, there are a few states that require less money than others to make it comfortably.

The required living wage for a single person in Arkansas is $47,111 a year according to a recent study.

States requiring the highest living wages for singles are Hawaii at $112,411, followed by Massachusetts at $87,909, and California at $80,013.

The cheapest states to live individually in are Mississippi at $45,906, Oklahoma at $46,024, Alabama at $46,577, and next, Arkansas at $47,111.

You can read more on the study by visiting our content partner, KARK-TV’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrington Harris, 22, of the 3900 block of Fountainbleu Road Keithville, La
Woman stabs her grandfather in the face after he asks her to shower
At least one person was struck by a vehicle on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway about halfway between...
Mother, daughter struck by pickup on ART in Bossier City; 1 dead, other in hospital
Officer involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard.
CPSO involved in shooting on Old Mooringsport Road; 2 dead
Donald White (6-11-93)
SPD obtains warrants for man accused of pistol-whipping pregnant girlfriend
A homeless man died after being ran over by a waste truck.
Homeless man run over by waste vehicle dies

Latest News

A homeless man died after being ran over by a waste truck.
Homeless man run over by waste vehicle dies
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Deputy Matt Pierson
Shelby County sheriff’s deputy killed on 5th day on job remembered for ‘heart to be a servant’
Oprah and The Rock create $10M fund to put money directly into the hands of Maui wildfire victims
Oprah, The Rock team up to launch $10M fund for displaced Maui residents