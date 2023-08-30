Turning hot late this week; staying dry

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! The pattern continues and this time it’s not all that bad when saying that! It’s still going to be quite hot this afternoon but the humidity remains pretty low across the ArkLaTex, highs today will rise to the low to mid-90s. During the afternoon hours, partly cloudy skies are expected and it will be breezy. Thanks to the breeze, low humidity, and dry conditions, most of the region is under a Red Flag Warning. Just a reminder, we are still under Burn Ban and in Louisiana that ban has zero exceptions.

Thursday and Friday will bring little change with comfortable nights in the 60s and toasty afternoons in the mid-90s. The humidity remains low, but that will keep the fire danger high. More sunshine and dry weather are expected.

As we head into the Labor Day weekend a little rain will likely return to parts of the ArkLaTex. An upper-level storm system will meander around the lower Mississippi Valley and help generate some showers and storms. The coverage of rain though looks limited and will likely do little to help with the arid conditions in place. Temperatures will creep back up a little in the upper 90s and by Sunday and Labor Day we’ll begin to turn more humid again.

