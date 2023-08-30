KSLA Job Fair
Summer Heat Safety Tips

The Super Blue Moon will make an appearance Wednesday night

Blue Super Moon
Blue Super Moon(MGN)
By CJ Cartledge
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Take a look at the Super Blue Moon tonight!

It’s the third out of four supermoons of 2023. You may have noticed that we had one supermoon already this month, which was named Sturgeon for the month of August, but we will soon experience another one.

This phenomenon will occur as a mix of the names of two full moon phenomena, which are the supermoon and the blue moon. These two moons also differentiate – as the supermoon deals with a full moon’s proximity to Earth, while the blue moon deals with a full moon’s timing within a calendar month.

A full moon is called a supermoon when the full moon is rising near or while it is nearest to Earth, also known as its perigee.

The moon will appear 7% bigger and 15% brighter to us here on Earth. You will be able to see it from around 8 p.m. until around 6 a.m. tomorrow morning. Although this particular supermoon combines its name with “blue,” it will not appear blue in color. It will instead appear as a supermoon for the second time this month.

A fun fact is that the old definition for a Blue Moon is that it needed to be the third full moon within a season, which still fits the description for this moon tonight!

Tonight’s Supermoon forecast will be a bit more cloudy than previous nights here in Shreveport and through the middle portions of the ArkLaTex with temperatures hanging in the 80′s overnight. But don’t let this stop you from catching a snapshot of this very rare phenomena because the next time a Super Blue moon will return will be January of 2037.

