St. Jude Classic hits the courts, honors cancer survivor

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - A tennis event with plenty of activities will help raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

On August 15 - 17, at the Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club and Southern Trace Country Club, the 16th annual Northwest Louisiana St. Jude Classic is kicking off.

Last year’s event attracted almost 300 players and over 140 donors and raised a record net donation of $64,600, bringing the event’s 15-year total to $577,537.

Activities:

Tennis

Food

prizes

Honoring of Pince Luke Spinney in support of St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Silent auction with around 100 items.

Silent Auction Items:

Six nights at Phoenix West in Orange Beach

$500 visa gift card

$200 gift card to Lewis Gifts

Lots of original art

Fine jewelry

Signed memorabilia

plus more!

The online auction will launch on Sept. 8, anyone is welcome to participate. Participants do not need to be present to win.

Prince Luke Spinney

It began when Spinney’s parents and doctor could not figure out what was wrong with him. He struggled with seemingly never-ending stomach pains and nausea. Five months later, a CT scan revealed a golf ball-sized malignant brain tumor (medulloblastoma). Spinney underwent surgery to remove the tumor. He then endured months of radiation treatment, chemotherapy, and treatment at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

Spinney reassured his parents that everything would be ok. His father, Barry Spinney, is a Louisiana State Police trooper and the entire community stepped up with support for the family.

On the final drive back home, from St. Jude, the Prince was surprised by a limo and escorted by Louisiana State troopers, sheriff deputies, and friends and family when he was an hour from home.

Luke is now cancer-free and is a 17-year-old football player at Haughton High School.

For more information or to enter to play, visit https://stjudeclassic.info/.

