SPD obtains warrants for man accused of pistol-whipping pregnant girlfriend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is searching for a man accused of striking his girlfriend Saturday evening.
Just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 26, officers were called to the 2500 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop for a report of domestic violence. Upon arrival, they found a pregnant woman suffering from visible injuries.
Shreveport Police Domestic Violence Detectives’ investigation revealed that the victim was struck in the head with a firearm by Donald White, 30.
The violent incident was witnessed by two children under the age of thirteen.
Detectives with SPD have obtained arrest warrants for White for the following charges:
- domestic abuse aggravated assault
- two counts of domestic abuse aggravated assault with child endangerment,
- domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon
- domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim
- aggravated criminal damage to property
If you have information on White’s location, contact SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.
