SPD obtains warrants for man accused of pistol-whipping pregnant girlfriend

Donald White (6-11-93)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is searching for a man accused of striking his girlfriend Saturday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 26, officers were called to the 2500 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop for a report of domestic violence. Upon arrival, they found a pregnant woman suffering from visible injuries.

Shreveport Police Domestic Violence Detectives’ investigation revealed that the victim was struck in the head with a firearm by Donald White, 30.

Donald White (6-11-93)
The violent incident was witnessed by two children under the age of thirteen.

Detectives with SPD have obtained arrest warrants for White for the following charges:

  • domestic abuse aggravated assault
  • two counts of domestic abuse aggravated assault with child endangerment,
  • domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon
  • domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim
  • aggravated criminal damage to property

If you have information on White’s location, contact SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.

