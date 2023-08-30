Shreveport artist Stephen Porter’s imaginative, expressive art on exhibition at LSEM

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - An influential Shreveport artist and teacher will give a glimpse into his creative life through his art.

On Sept. 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum (LSEM), 3015 Greenwood Road, the opening reception for “A Creative Collection of Creations” by artist Stephen D. Porter will introduce attendees to a world of expressive colorful art inspired by life experiences.

Opening reception for Stephen Porter at LSEM. (Louisiana State Exhibition Museum)

The exhibition will include large-scale murals, paintings, and 3D creations with varying subjects such as birds, doorways, windows, stairs, clowns, and faces. These images are presented from the artist’s thoughts and life experiences.

“My thoughts, my experiences, each stroke of my brush is influenced by my life and what I have seen or thought I saw, what I heard or thought I heard,” Porter said.

Artist Stephen D. Porter

Porter is a longtime Shreveporter, having graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in 1973, and attended Louisiana Tech, earning his bachelor’s degree in studio art. After his graduation, Porter taught art in public schools in Caddo Parish and Bossier Parish for nearly 25 years. He retired in 2020 as an instructor for the Bossier Talented Arts Program.

Having influenced many local artists through his teaching, Porter is also well known for his murals at ArtBreak and for community murals on Texas Avenue. Porter’s artwork is in private collections all over the world, including in France and Spain.

“I stayed in Shreveport because of family and work. I continue to create my art here and encourage others to do so as well,” says Porter. “There is an incredible amount of talent in this area, and I feel it is very important to promote that talent.”

Check out Stephen D. Porter on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/steveporteristheartist.

For more information, visit the Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/4zfuVZIfz.

