Saint Louis City SC hosts Dallas on 3-game home winning streak

FC Dallas (9-9-6, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (14-9-2, first in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Saint Louis -127, FC Dallas +320, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC hosts Dallas looking to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Saint Louis is 10-7-2 against Western Conference opponents. Saint Louis is third in the MLS with 131 shots on goal, averaging 5.2 per game. Saint Louis is also first in MLS play with 50 goals.

Dallas is 8-7-6 against Western Conference teams. Dallas leads the Western Conference with only 26 goals allowed.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. Dallas won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Gioacchini has 10 goals and one assist for Saint Louis. Samuel Adeniran has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

Jesus Ferreira has scored 10 goals for Dallas. Marco Farfan has two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 5-4-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Dallas: 2-6-2, averaging 0.8 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 2.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Njabulo Blom (injured), Klauss (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.