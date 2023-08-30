KSLA Job Fair
Popular musical ‘Always, Patsy Cline’ hits the stage at SLT

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Country music and musical fans, come to enjoy the true story of a country music legend and her unlikely friendship!

Starting on Sept. 1, at the Shreveport Little Theatre, 812 Margaret Place, a heartfelt musical performance will tell the true story of the country music legend’s unlikely friendship with a fan, Louise Seger, cemented by years of letter-writing.

The musical will feature nearly 30 classic songs from the Patsy Cline songbook.

Always, Patsy Cline will feature actors, Jessica Brock as Patsy Cline and Kim Price as Louise Seger, as Patsy’s pen pal and friend.

The creative team includes Dr. Robert Darrow, musical director Robert Cruz, technical director Charlie Roppolo, lighting designer Julie Edwards, stage manager Kari Kennon, costumer Susan Beal, sound designer Barry Butler, and prop master Carol Ferrara.

Performances are scheduled for September 1, 2, 8, 9 at 7:30 p.m. and September 3, 9, 10 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $30. available at www.shreveportlittletheatre.com or by calling SLT’s Box Office at 318-424-4439 for reservations.

