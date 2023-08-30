KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

New urgent care clinic in Benton now welcoming patients into completed area

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — There’s some construction going on in Benton, and it spells more healthcare options for the people who live there.

A new urgent care clinic is being built off Burt Boulevard and Palmetto Road.

Over the past few months, Benton Medical North Caddo Medical Center Family Practice has been under construction. It’s located between the post office and the Bossier Parish Courthouse.

The family practice will treat patients of all ages, including infants and children.

And it’s now welcoming patients into the newly completed area.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
25,000+ SWEPCO customers without power due to storms
Seth Strickland, 24
Gloster man arrested after allegedly shooting mother in back of head, killing her
Tramaine Rondell Dunn, 40
Man arrested for deadly shooting in Marshall; fight involving 50+ people breaks out at hospital
The two fugitives were arrested Aug. 26, 2023.
2 fugitives wanted in Arkansas captured in Caddo Parish following vehicle pursuit from Texarkana
Ge'Keyvun Minneweather, 17
17-year-old caught in crossfire of Texarkana shooting; 1 arrested, 1 wanted

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Doctor stresses importance of colorectal cancer screenings
Colorectal awareness
Colorectal awareness
MIND MATTERS: Society's attitude toward addiction
What are signs of addiction? How can I provide hope for someone living with this challenge?
School districts make sure lunch meals are healthy