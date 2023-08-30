New urgent care clinic in Benton now welcoming patients into completed area

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — There’s some construction going on in Benton, and it spells more healthcare options for the people who live there.

A new urgent care clinic is being built off Burt Boulevard and Palmetto Road.

Over the past few months, Benton Medical North Caddo Medical Center Family Practice has been under construction. It’s located between the post office and the Bossier Parish Courthouse.

The family practice will treat patients of all ages, including infants and children.

And it’s now welcoming patients into the newly completed area.

