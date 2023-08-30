More hot and dry days ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Heat and the lack of rainfall will remain the top weather stories in the ArkLaTex into the Labor Day weekend. Although we won’t see triple digits again soon, we’ll not necessarily be comfortable either. More rain is needed to alleviate the drought and fire danger, but other than a few weekend showers, the chances for a widespread soaking rain appear slim for the time being.

Tonight at least will be comfortable and quiet. We’ll pick up a few clouds toward morning with temperatures settling into the mid to upper 60s later tonight.

Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine on Wednesday. Temperatures will steadily heat up through the day reaching the low to mid 90s by afternoon. A breezy north wind will keep the humidity low, but the breeze along with the dry air will enhance the fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for areas around and south of I-20.

Thursday and Friday will bring little change with comfortable nights in the 60s and toasty afternoons in the mid 90s. The humidity remains low, but that will keep the fire danger high. More sunshine and dry weather are expected.

As we head into the Labor Day weekend a little rain is likely to return to parts of the ArkLaTex. An upper level storm system will meander around the lower Mississippi Valley and will help to generate some showers and storms. The coverage of rain though looks limited and will likely do little to help with the very dry conditions in place. Temperatures will creep back up a little in the upper 90s and by Sunday and Labor Day we’ll begin to turn more humid again.

In the tropics all eyes are on Hurricane Idalia which is expected to make landfall as at least a Category 3 storm along the Big Bend area of Florida Wednesday morning. Idalia will not have any impacts in the ArkLaTex.

Have a good night!

