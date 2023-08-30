KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Mavericks waive JaVale McGee a year after signing him to be their starting center

The Dallas Mavericks have waived center JaVale McGee about a year after signing the free agent to a three-year contract with plans for him to start
Logo
Logo(NBA)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks waived center JaVale McGee on Tuesday, about a year after signing the free agent to a three-year contract with plans for him to start.

McGee started seven of the first nine games, but fell out of the rotation about a month into the season and played sparingly the rest of the way.

The Mavericks missed the postseason a year after reaching the Western Conference finals. A midseason trade to pair Kyrie Irving with fellow All-Star Luka Doncic didn't provide a spark, although Dallas re-signed Irving in the offseason.

McGee averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 42 games last season. The 35-year-old has career averages of 7.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.

McGee is a three-time NBA champion, winning twice with Golden State as a backup before starting 68 regular-season games for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019-20. He didn't play in the NBA Finals when LA beat Miami in the playoff bubble.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Most Read

At least one person was struck by a vehicle on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway about halfway between...
Mother, daughter struck by pickup on ART in Bossier City; 1 dead, other in hospital
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Passerby finds 2 people lying in street who had been shot
Carrington Harris, 22, of the 3900 block of Fountainbleu Road Keithville, La
Woman stabs her grandfather in the face after he asks her to shower
Officer involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard.
CPSO involved in shooting on Old Mooringsport Road; 2 dead
A memorial has been set up at the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for Deputy Matthew Pierson,...
Shelby Co. deputy killed in car wreck

Latest News

Houston Texans
Rookies Stroud, Anderson should make Texans better, but Houston still far from contending
The Cowboys have acquired Stephon Gilmore.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are ready to try again in pursuit of a Super Bowl trip
Logo
Luka Doncic, Mavericks to play preseason game against Real Madrid
Offensive lineman Kenyon Green
Texans place offensive lineman Green on injured reserve, ending the 2021 first-round pick’s season