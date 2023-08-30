KSLA Job Fair
Man stabbed in leg while trying to break up fight between 2 women; arrest made

Cearita Reliford, DOB: 10/7/1970
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested for reportedly stabbing a man.

The Shreveport Police Department says it happened Aug. 29 in the 3500 block of West College Street. That’s in the Queensborough area just off Lakeshore Drive. Officers were called out to a house there after a male victim was reportedly attacked by a woman. Officers were able to identify the suspect as Cearita Reliford, 52.

Reliford allegedly stabbed the man in the leg as he was trying to break up a fight between two women. Reliford was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

