Hot and dry pattern continues for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Heat and the lack of rainfall will remain the top weather stories in the ArkLaTex into the Labor Day weekend. Although we won’t see triple digits again soon, we’ll not necessarily be comfortable either. More rain is needed to alleviate the drought and fire danger, but other than a few weekend showers, the chances for a widespread soaking rain appear slim for the time being.

Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine for today. Temperatures will steadily heat up through the day reaching the low to mid 90s by afternoon. A breezy north wind will keep the humidity low, but the breeze along with the dry air will enhance the fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for areas around and south of I-20.

Thursday and Friday will bring little change with comfortable nights in the 60s and toasty afternoons in the mid 90s. The humidity remains low, but that will keep the fire danger high. More sunshine and dry weather are expected.

As we head into the Labor Day weekend a little rain is likely to return to parts of the ArkLaTex. An upper level storm system will meander around the lower Mississippi Valley and will help to generate some showers and storms. The coverage of rain though looks limited and will likely do little to help with the very dry conditions in place. Temperatures will creep back up a little in the upper 90s and by Sunday and Labor Day we’ll begin to turn more humid again.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.