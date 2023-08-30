Harvest Regional Food Bank hopes to alleviate hunger during National Hunger Action Month

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Harvest Regional Food Bank held its Annual Hunger Action Luncheon Tuesday, Aug. 29 to kick off National Hunger Action Month.

The food bank has helped feed Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas families for more than 30 years. They accept and distribute food that is served at local food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools and other agencies that provide hunger relief.

Harvest serves ten counties in Arkansas and Texas.

Executive Director Camille Wrinkle states the food bank’s mission is to alleviate hunger through food distribution and education.

“In this area, we have some of the highest rates of hunger, especially childhood and senior hunger. We have roughly 60,000 people who are considered food insecure in our ten-county area,” she said.

Throughout the month of September, Harvest Regional Food Bank and other food banks in the Feeding America network are working to inspire people to help solve the food insecurity problem in the nation.

“The supply chain has improved, but unfortunately, the inflation rates have not. And it still left an impact on people who are already struggling to put food on the table,” Wrinkle said.

In 2022, Harvest distributed over 4 million pounds of food.

