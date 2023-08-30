KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Ground broken for new state-of-the-art nature facility at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Park

Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park
Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The new 24,000-square-foot facility will be a more dynamic and interactive educational facility.

On August 30, officials with Caddo Parish hosted a groundbreaking for the new Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Center, 8012 Blanchard Furrh Road. The new facility will be located on the former grounds of the original nature park facility.

“This project will transform our former Nature Center into a more dynamic and interactive educational facility that will benefit our entire region,” said Caddo Parish Administrator and CEO Erica R. Bryant.  “We are beyond thankful to the citizens of Caddo Parish for allowing us to embark upon this project that will undoubtedly enhance the quality of life here in Caddo Parish and beyond.”

Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park
Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park(KSLA)

The Parish is demoing the existing nature facility to make way for the 24,000-square-foot complex. This new complex will feature over 12,000 square feet of interactive exhibit, classroom space, gift shop, a 2,500 square foot bird aviary, and an additional 8,000 square feet of full-service event space. The event space can be used for weddings, receptions, conferences, and many other types of events.

“The construction of the new Walter B. Jacobs Facility will expand our ability to reach our citizens, children, and groups of all ages,” said Caddo Parish parks and recreation director Patrick Wesley.  “The Walter B. Jacobs facility is one of our most popular park offerings, with some events bringing in over 2,000 attendees at a time. When completed, this upgrade will allow us to more comfortably host Caddo Parish residents and visitors from around the region.”

The Walter B. Jacobs rehabilitation project was approved by Caddo Parish residents in the Fall of 2022. The project’s main design team consists of TBA Studio, the architect, and Lincoln Builders, the contractor.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was struck by a vehicle on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway about halfway between...
Mother, daughter struck by pickup on ART in Bossier City; 1 dead, other in hospital
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Passerby finds 2 people lying in street who had been shot
Officer involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard.
CPSO involved in shooting on Old Mooringsport Road; 2 dead
A memorial has been set up at the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for Deputy Matthew Pierson,...
Shelby Co. deputy killed in car wreck
Carrington Harris, 22, of the 3900 block of Fountainbleu Road Keithville, La
Woman stabs her grandfather in the face after he asks her to shower

Latest News

SLT performs Always, Patsy Cline.
Popular musical ‘Always, Patsy Cline’ hits the stage at SLT
2023 St. Jude Classic.
St. Jude Classic hits the courts, honors cancer survivor
2023 St. Jude Classic.
St. Jude Classic 2023 Honors
Country music and musical fans, come to enjoy the true story of the country music legend and...
SLT hosts popular musical 'Always, Patsy Cline'