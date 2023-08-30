Ground broken for new state-of-the-art nature facility at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The new 24,000-square-foot facility will be a more dynamic and interactive educational facility.

On August 30, officials with Caddo Parish hosted a groundbreaking for the new Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Center, 8012 Blanchard Furrh Road. The new facility will be located on the former grounds of the original nature park facility.

“This project will transform our former Nature Center into a more dynamic and interactive educational facility that will benefit our entire region,” said Caddo Parish Administrator and CEO Erica R. Bryant. “We are beyond thankful to the citizens of Caddo Parish for allowing us to embark upon this project that will undoubtedly enhance the quality of life here in Caddo Parish and beyond.”

Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park (KSLA)

The Parish is demoing the existing nature facility to make way for the 24,000-square-foot complex. This new complex will feature over 12,000 square feet of interactive exhibit, classroom space, gift shop, a 2,500 square foot bird aviary, and an additional 8,000 square feet of full-service event space. The event space can be used for weddings, receptions, conferences, and many other types of events.

“The construction of the new Walter B. Jacobs Facility will expand our ability to reach our citizens, children, and groups of all ages,” said Caddo Parish parks and recreation director Patrick Wesley. “The Walter B. Jacobs facility is one of our most popular park offerings, with some events bringing in over 2,000 attendees at a time. When completed, this upgrade will allow us to more comfortably host Caddo Parish residents and visitors from around the region.”

The Walter B. Jacobs rehabilitation project was approved by Caddo Parish residents in the Fall of 2022. The project’s main design team consists of TBA Studio, the architect, and Lincoln Builders, the contractor.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.