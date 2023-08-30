Fugitive booked for arson during burn ban, resisting arrest in Tangipahoa

TICKFAW, La. (WVUE) - State officials and local law enforcement agencies have stressed repeatedly that there will be no tolerance for anyone in violation during the current burn band as wildfires have been an ongoing threat.

A Tickfaw man was arrested last week for setting fires during the current burn ban, verbally threatening fires, and resisting arrest.

The Louisiana Dept. of Agriculture and Forestry says that Robin Crawford, 37, attempted to flee from agents and Tangipahoa deputies who located him after receiving word from the Natalbany Fire Dept. regarding threats he allegedly made. After a brief struggle, Crawford was taken into custody.

Responders first got word of Crawford’s alleged actions when someone called 911 to report that a man on Old Genessee Road near Highway 1065 communicated that he was intentionally going to set a large fire. When responders went to the location after receiving the call, they found a large fire ablaze and were able to contain the spread.

After the arrest, it was discovered that Crawford was wanted on charges in St. Tammany Parish.

Crawford was booked for the following:

Flight from an officer

Resisting an officer (2 counts)

Misuse of 911

Simple escape

Simple arson

Communicating false information of planned arson

Violation of burn ban

Fugitive (St Tammany Parish)

