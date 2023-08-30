KSLA Job Fair
Elderly woman drives car into house on Kenneth Avenue

A car drove into a house on Kenneth Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to an incident involving a car that drove into a house Wednesday afternoon.

It happened Aug. 30 around 4:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Kenneth Avenue between Murphy and Ashton streets. The fire department responded to assess the driver and help her out of the car. It’s unclear at this time if she was injured, or how seriously.

Crews on scene say an elderly female was pulling into her driveway when she hit the gas instead of the brakes.

No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we learn more.

