Driver’s license offices in Texas to be closed throughout the state Friday

AUSTIN (KSLA) - On Friday, Sept. 1, the Texas Department of Public Safety Driver License Division will be closed throughout the state.

This is because the department will be updating its driver’s license system over the Labor Day weekend. The closure includes the Customer Service Center (call center). No driver’s license services will be available at any offices during this closure.

Offices will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 5 after Labor Day weekend.

During this time, Texans will also not be able to conduct transactions online through the Texas by Texas (TxT) or Texas.gov systems. This includes renewing or replacing driver’s licenses or ID cards, getting a driver record, and verifying eligibility. These services will be unavailable from Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3.

This closure does not impact law enforcement using the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunication System (TLETS).

