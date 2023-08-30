CPSO involved in shooting near Old Mooringsport Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - 911 records show that up to 18 units are responding to the suspicious circumstances report.

On August 30, at 1:52 a.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) received a suspicious circumstances report on the 800 block of Ed’s Boulevard near Old Mooringsport Road.

According to sources, a deputy-involved shooting occurred while CPSO was responding to the call.

Officer involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard. (ksla)

Currently, this case is under investigation by the Louisiana State Police (LSP).

Updates to come as more information becomes available

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.