Summer Heat Safety Tips

CPSO involved in shooting near Old Mooringsport Road

Officer involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - 911 records show that up to 18 units are responding to the suspicious circumstances report.

On August 30, at 1:52 a.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) received a suspicious circumstances report on the 800 block of Ed’s Boulevard near Old Mooringsport Road.

According to sources, a deputy-involved shooting occurred while CPSO was responding to the call.

Officer involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard.
Currently, this case is under investigation by the Louisiana State Police (LSP).

Updates to come as more information becomes available

