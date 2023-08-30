KSLA Job Fair
Convicted felon in Shreveport arrested after 5 guns, ammo found in vehicle

Joshua Stewart, DOB: 3/18/1997
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man, who is a convicted felon, has been arrested for illegally possessing firearms, police say.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Aug. 29 around 6:30 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle in the 5100 block of Westwood Park Drive. That’s just north of I-20 near the Shreveport Regional Airport. During the traffic stop, officers spoke with the driver, Joshua Stewart, 26.

During a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly found five guns and a large amount of ammo. Further investigation showed Stewart is prohibited from owning firearms because of a prior felony conviction.

Stewart was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm. The guns were all seized as evidence, police say.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

