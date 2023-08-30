36th Centenary book bazaar is right around the corner; here’s what you can expect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re a book lover or a bargain shopper, an upcoming event at Centenary College is definitely for you!

Grab your bags, boxes, suitcases or whatever you have to stuff because the 36th Centenary Book Bazaar, sponsored by the Centenary Muses, is happening Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9. With more than 80,000 titles to choose from and something for all ages, this event is sure to please everyone.

DETAILS

WHERE: Centenary Fitness Center

WHEN: Friday (4 to 9 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

For more details, call 318-869-5710 or click here for the Book Bazaar’s Facebook page.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, KSLA was joined in the KSLA Café by Centenary Book Bazaar coordinator Grace Bareikis to talk about the upcoming event.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFÉ

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.