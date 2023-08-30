KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

19-year-old arrested in connection to shooting of 3 men in Texarkana

(WCAX)
By Amia Lewis and Fred Gamble
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Three men were shot in a house in the 300 block of Waterman Street on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Now, two of them are in critical condition, and one of the suspected shooters is in jail.

RELATED STORY
7 people shot in 3 separate shootings in Texarkana

Just minutes after the shooting, Tristen McAllister, 19, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, showed up at the Texarkana Emergency Center. With him was a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who was in need of treatment, officers with the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) said.

Tristen McAllister, 19, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Tristen McAllister, 19, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas(TTPD)

Officers recognized the two men as matching two of the suspects’ description in the shooting. Due to his critical injuries, the second suspect was transferred to Christus St. Michael Hospital.

McAllister was detained for questioning.

Officials with the police department say later that evening, Detective Cliff Harris gathered enough evidence to show that McAllister and the other man were involved in the shooting. He then obtained a warrant for McAllister’s arrest.  

McAllister was booked into the Bi-State Jail and bond was set at $500,000.  

TTPD will continue to investigate this crime, and they anticipate similar charges will be brought up against the other man and any others involved.

McAllister was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity - aggravated assault.

The three victims, who were shot on Waterman St., currently remain in the hospital. Two of them are in critical condition.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was struck by a vehicle on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway about halfway between...
Mother, daughter struck by pickup on ART in Bossier City; 1 dead, other in hospital
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Passerby finds 2 people lying in street who had been shot
Carrington Harris, 22, of the 3900 block of Fountainbleu Road Keithville, La
Woman stabs her grandfather in the face after he asks her to shower
Officer involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard.
CPSO involved in shooting on Old Mooringsport Road; 2 dead
A memorial has been set up at the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for Deputy Matthew Pierson,...
Shelby Co. deputy killed in car wreck

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Arkansas ranks near bottom of teen driver safety.
Arkansas ranked near bottom of teen driver safety
Shooting in Minot
7 people shot in 3 separate shootings in Texarkana
Joshua Stewart, DOB: 3/18/1997
Convicted felon in Shreveport arrested after 5 guns, ammo found in vehicle