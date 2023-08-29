Veterans step out in protest to try to save veterans service officer Ken Kunkel’s job

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — A group of ArkLaTex military veterans were back in action Monday, Aug. 28 fighting for the future of an area veterans service office.

While the Bowie County commissioners were meeting inside, a group of military veterans and their families staged a protest Monday morning outside the county courthouse in New Boston, Texas. The group was there showing their support for veterans service officer Ken Kunkel.

“I’d like to say I’m overwhelmed from the support I’m getting from the veterans all over the place,” Kunkel said.

The 81-year-old Kunkel has served as Bowie County’s veterans service officer for the past 20 years. Earlier this summer, county leaders said they will turn operations of the office over to the state, which they say will save the county around $70,000 per year.

“All we are doing is going to a state veterans commission service office that will staff here at the courthouse,” Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell said.

However, these veterans believe this move could cost Kunkel his job and affect services provided to area veterans.

“He is taking care of people in five or six counties around here instead of just Bowie County. He has been here 21 years and he is the best there is,” said Wayne Wray, a veteran who attended the protest.

“I’m a Vietnam veteran and I think the veterans need some place to go and someone there to help them,” Kunkel said.

Judge Howell said the county will continue to fund the office through September. The State of Texas will pick up the cost beginning in October.

“We appreciate all our veterans and the service they gave to our country and what they do for us, and we couldn’t be any more pro-veteran if we tried,” Judge Howell said.

The judge said it will be up to the State of Texas if Kunkel will remain on the job as the veterans service officer.

