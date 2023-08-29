KSLA Job Fair
United Way of NWLA now accepting donations for families affected by wildfires

Images of the Pirate's Cove fire in Sabine Parish, La. on Aug. 25, 2023.
Images of the Pirate's Cove fire in Sabine Parish, La. on Aug. 25, 2023.(Louisiana State Police)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The United Way of Northwest Louisiana is now accepting monetary donations to help support families who have been affected by wildfires in the state.

Money donated to the United for the NWLA Disaster Relief Fund will be used to help families in Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster, and Winn parishes. Anytime a natural disaster is declared, United Way reactivates this fund to help the people of northwest Louisiana.

Gov. John Bel Edwards visited Vernon Parish and Sabine Parish to survey wildfire damage in the area.

“From Sabine to Shreveport, we’ve seen multiple fires occur, forcing our community’s families to evacuate and leave behind necessities, memories, and more,” said LaToria W. Thomas, UWNWLA president and CEO. “For families already struggling to make ends meet, the loss of a home pushes these families deeper into financial insecurity. Our goal for this fund is to help those with nowhere left to turn and begin rebuilding our communities.”

Those who have been displaced by a recent wildfire should call 211.

To donate, click here.

