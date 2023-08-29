KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Texarkana Water Utilities employee presented with special life saving award

Devin Bruce helped pull a man to safety who had fallen in a drainage ditch.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - An employee of Texarkana Water Utilities has been given a special award for his recent actions.

On Monday, Aug. 28, Devin Bruce was given a Citizens Life Saving Award by Mayor Bob Bruggeman. Back on Aug. 4, Bruce was out working and came across a man lying face down in a drainage ditch. The man had fallen and had been calling out for help, and was too exhausted to pull himself out of the ditch.

Bruce and some nearby neighbors were able to pull the man out of the ditch and move him into the shade on this particularly hot day. They provided him with help until medical personnel got on scene.

“It’s a blessing to be a blessing,” Bruce said when he received the award.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
25,000+ SWEPCO customers without power due to storms
Ge'Keyvun Minneweather, 17
17-year-old caught in crossfire of Texarkana shooting; 1 arrested, 1 wanted
The two fugitives were arrested Aug. 26, 2023.
2 fugitives wanted in Arkansas captured in Caddo Parish following vehicle pursuit from Texarkana
Seth Strickland, 24
Gloster man arrested after allegedly shooting mother in back of head, killing her
Tramaine Rondell Dunn, 40
Man arrested for deadly shooting in Marshall; fight involving 50+ people breaks out at hospital

Latest News

1 injured in shooting on Jerome Street in Texarkana
1 injured in shooting on Jerome Street in Texarkana
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Texarkana Water Utilities employee receives special lifesaving award
Texarkana Water Utilities employee receives lifesaving award
Three Tesla chargers are located in Lindale.
New Texas law will charge electric vehicle drivers an extra $200 fee when renewing their vehicle registration