TC partnering with Texarkana Regional Airport for aviation training program

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana College’s board of directors is looking toward the near future by teaming up with the Texarkana Regional Airport for an aviation program.

Construction on the new terminal building at the Texarkana Regional Airport is still ongoing, but the benefits from this major project have begun to take flight.

“We are partnering with Texarkana College to have an air frame and power plant school,” said Paul Mehrlich, director of the Texarkana Regional Airport.

Mehrlich says they’re recruiting different maintenance repair companies to move into the area.

“One of the first things they always ask is about workforce. They need to make sure that they can actually get the people locally to do these jobs,” said Mehrlich.

Now, Texarkana College is on board to help fill that need with an aviation mechanics training program. The college will lease an existing 23,000 square foot building to operate the program.

“TC steps up to the plate and try and produce those A&P mechanics, so that way the airport can meet the demands of industry and bring jobs to Texarkana,” said Brandon Sanders, director of aviation for Texarkana College.

According to Sanders, the program is set to start in the fall of 2024. He says they will train students to work on anything that flies in the nation.

“By teaching them anything they need to know about drones, helicopters, general aviation, all the way up to triple sevens, 747, and so on,” Sanders said.

Airport leaders say every company they’re recruiting says there will be jobs available for future students once they finish the program.

