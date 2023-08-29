SPD searching for missing man last seen Aug. 22

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the lookout for a missing man.

Danny Levy, 38, hasn’t been seen by his family since around Aug. 22. They say they last saw him leaving a family member’s home in the 3800 block of Pennick Street.

Levy is 5′8″ and weighs around 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white Air Force One shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

