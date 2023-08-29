Shreveport sorority chapter hosts candidate forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority hosted a special candidate forum Monday evening (Aug. 28) in Shreveport.

The event was held so people living in the area could have an opportunity to meet those running for office in October.

The Huntington High School gym was full of candidates and community members.

Candidates vying for the following positions were invited to attend:

Board of Secondary and Elementary Education (BESE) member

State senator

State representative

Caddo tax assessor

Caddo sheriff

Caddo commissioner

Information was also shared with attendees about millage proposals that will be on the Oct. 14 ballot.

Sorority members said they have a history of supporting social action.

“Our vote is our voice. So it’s important for us to hear from the candidates, hear their platforms before we decide to cast our vote,” said Sharon Penson, of Delta Sigma Theta.

One woman who attended said it was a good opportunity to get up close and personal with the people who are running for public office.

“It’s a great opportunity to take advantage of this time here, again, because like I said, we may not get this once a person is elected or once one is not elected,” Sonja Smith Polley said.

And although everyone might not be able to attend events like Monday’s forum, she said, they can make their voices heard by voting.

“And the more voices that are heard, the more changes are made, positive changes that are made,” Polley said. “And I would just like to encourage everyone to please vote.”

