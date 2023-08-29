Shreveport mayor announces members of Citizens Capital Improvements Committee
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The members of the newly formed Citizens Capital Improvements Committee have been appointed.
Mayor Tom Arceneaux says plans will now begin for a General Obligation bond issue election for capital improvement projects to be held April 27, 2024. He says this process will involve a number of meetings between now and the end of the year.
The committee will include 19 citizens: two chosen by each city council member and five at-large representatives chosen by the mayor. The members of the committee thus far are:
- Ronald Robinson
- Jacqueline Collins Sabbath
- Christopher Coe
- Mavice Thigpen
- Louis Avallone
- James West
- Grant Nuckolls
- Scott Ward
- Steve Martin
- Michael R. LaFitte
- Casaundra Calloway
- RJ Johnson
- Larry Evensky
- Terry Moore
- Conner Peterson
- Hilary A. Wooley
- Dr. Larry Clark (chair)
Additional members will be added to the committee at a later date, the mayor says.
