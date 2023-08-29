Shreveport mayor announces members of Citizens Capital Improvements Committee

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The members of the newly formed Citizens Capital Improvements Committee have been appointed.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux says plans will now begin for a General Obligation bond issue election for capital improvement projects to be held April 27, 2024. He says this process will involve a number of meetings between now and the end of the year.

The committee will include 19 citizens: two chosen by each city council member and five at-large representatives chosen by the mayor. The members of the committee thus far are:

Ronald Robinson

Jacqueline Collins Sabbath

Christopher Coe

Mavice Thigpen

Louis Avallone

James West

Grant Nuckolls

Scott Ward

Steve Martin

Michael R. LaFitte

Casaundra Calloway

RJ Johnson

Larry Evensky

Terry Moore

Conner Peterson

Hilary A. Wooley

Dr. Larry Clark (chair)

Additional members will be added to the committee at a later date, the mayor says.

