Summer Heat Safety Tips

Shreveport mayor announces members of Citizens Capital Improvements Committee

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The members of the newly formed Citizens Capital Improvements Committee have been appointed.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux says plans will now begin for a General Obligation bond issue election for capital improvement projects to be held April 27, 2024. He says this process will involve a number of meetings between now and the end of the year.

The committee will include 19 citizens: two chosen by each city council member and five at-large representatives chosen by the mayor. The members of the committee thus far are:

  • Ronald Robinson
  • Jacqueline Collins Sabbath
  • Christopher Coe
  • Mavice Thigpen
  • Louis Avallone
  • James West
  • Grant Nuckolls
  • Scott Ward
  • Steve Martin
  • Michael R. LaFitte
  • Casaundra Calloway
  • RJ Johnson
  • Larry Evensky
  • Terry Moore
  • Conner Peterson
  • Hilary A. Wooley
  • Dr. Larry Clark (chair)

Additional members will be added to the committee at a later date, the mayor says.

