Shelby Co. deputy killed in car wreck

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office lost his life Tuesday morning (Aug. 29) in a car wreck.

The sheriff’s office says it happened at the intersection of Highways 147 and 103 in San Augustine County. The crash involved two vehicles.

No other details were released. Officials with the sheriff’s office say they’re still notifying next of kin.

The sheriff’s office asks for the public’s prayers for the deputy’s family and coworkers.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.