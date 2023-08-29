KSLA Job Fair
Passerby finds 2 people lying in street who had been shot

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Two people were shot in Texarkana, Ark. the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 29.

It happened at the intersection of E 36th and Hickory streets. Police say someone driving by saw two people lying in the road who had been shot and drove them to a local hospital.

No other information is available right now. We will update this story as we learn more.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

