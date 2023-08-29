KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops goes into effect Friday

A Tyler police vehicle
A Tyler police vehicle(KLTV)
By JD Conte
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new Texas law goes into effect Sept. 1 which makes failure to identify oneself to a police officer after being pulled over a misdemeanor.

SB 1551 says anyone who fails to provide or display the person’s driver’s license on the officer’s request for the license” can be charged with a class C misdemeanor, which is punishable by a $500 fine. Previously, those under arrest could only be prosecuted for providing false identification.

Providing false identification during a traffic stop will be considered a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 180 days in jail, in addition to a possible fine of up to $2,000.

Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said it’s important for the public to know about this law since many people can be subject to a traffic stop.

“If there’s enough probable cause for us to make an arrest in that case, we will, and we want people who are out there to be aware of the laws, the new laws,” said Erbaugh. “It’s not a defense to your prosecution that you were unaware of the law. You have to know the laws in your state, and this is a good one because a lot of people are contacted on traffic stops. So, its a good one to get out there and for people to know.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was struck by a vehicle on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway about halfway between...
Mother, daughter struck by pickup on ART in Bossier City; 1 dead, other in hospital
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Passerby finds 2 people lying in street who had been shot
Carrington Harris, 22, of the 3900 block of Fountainbleu Road Keithville, La
Woman stabs her grandfather in the face after he asks her to shower
Officer involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard.
CPSO involved in shooting on Old Mooringsport Road; 2 dead
A memorial has been set up at the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for Deputy Matthew Pierson,...
Shelby Co. deputy killed in car wreck

Latest News

19-year-old arrested in connection to shooting of 3 men in Texarkana
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Arkansas ranks near bottom of teen driver safety.
Arkansas ranked near bottom of teen driver safety
Shooting in Minot
7 people shot in 3 separate shootings in Texarkana
Joshua Stewart, DOB: 3/18/1997
Convicted felon in Shreveport arrested after 5 guns, ammo found in vehicle