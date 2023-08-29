KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

New synthetic opioids are more dangerous than fentanyl, study says

A new study shows the drugs could be 10 times stronger than fentanyl.
A new study shows the drugs could be 10 times stronger than fentanyl.(USAF / Abbey Rieves)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - First heroin, then fentanyl, now even more powerful synthetics could fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.

They’re called netazenes and go by the street name “Frankenstein.”

A new study shows they could be 10 times stronger than fentanyl.

It says patients who overdose on “Frankenstein” opioids often require two or more doses of naloxone to survive.

Fentanyl overdoses usually need just need one.

Although the synthetics have been around for a while, researchers said providers need to be ready to encounter more of them.

The small study is out Tuesday in the journal JAMA Open Network.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
25,000+ SWEPCO customers without power due to storms
Seth Strickland, 24
Gloster man arrested after allegedly shooting mother in back of head, killing her
Ge'Keyvun Minneweather, 17
17-year-old caught in crossfire of Texarkana shooting; 1 arrested, 1 wanted
The two fugitives were arrested Aug. 26, 2023.
2 fugitives wanted in Arkansas captured in Caddo Parish following vehicle pursuit from Texarkana
Tramaine Rondell Dunn, 40
Man arrested for deadly shooting in Marshall; fight involving 50+ people breaks out at hospital

Latest News

FILE - Airmen with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron use a forklift to move 155 mm shells...
U.S. to send $250 million in weapons to Ukraine
Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel...
University of North Carolina graduate student charged with murder in killing of his faculty advisor
Images of the Pirate's Cove fire in Sabine Parish, La. on Aug. 25, 2023.
United Way of NWLA now accepting donations for families affected by wildfires
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP...
LIVE: Biden targets diabetes drug Jardiance, blood thinner Eliquis and 8 others for Medicare price talks