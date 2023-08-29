Man wanted for shooting on Glen Oak Place

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a man who is reportedly responsible for a shooting that happened on Glen Oak Place.

Back on Aug. 24 around 9:40 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting in the 1300 block of Glen Oak Place. When officers got there, they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument between the suspect, Brock Strahan, 42, and the victim. Witnesses told police during the argument, Strahan pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

A warrant has been obtained for Strahan on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on Strahan’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

